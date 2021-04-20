Perrysburg students appear in court following alleged school threat

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Three Perrysburg High School students have been ordered to submit to electronic monitoring following their first court appearance Tuesday. The students are charged with menacing for allegedly making threats against the school in April. They have also been ordered to stay away from Perrysburg school buildings and each other.

A student from Anthony Wayne Local Schools was implicated as well in the alleged threats but has not been charged, according to Chief Jones. He said that student had less involvement than the Perrysburg High School students.

An investigation into the threats showed planning between students with a possible goal to harm others at PHS, according to a statement from the school district’s spokesperson.

A student reported the threat to school officials last Thursday and an investigation was opened by the school and authorities. A School Resource Officer contacted the student accused of making threats and their family that day. Shortly after, the Wood County Juvenile Prosecutor ordered the student to the detention center, where the student has been held since.

As the investigation continued, two other PHS students were identified and taken into custody. Police said investigators combed through emails, social media posts, and other digital files to identify all those involved.

Kevin Pfefferle, Principal of Anthony Wayne High School, said Tuesday the AWHS student was questioned about their use of an app where the Perrysburg threats were discussed. He said the school administration will be involved in the investigation and monitor details to keep the community safe.

“The good news in this situation is that a Perrysburg student who was aware of the discussion reported that information to school officials,” said Pfefferle in a statement. “We also encourage students and parents to alert the district of anything that may involve the safety of our students or staff.”

Perrysburg Schools cannot provide specifics about the threats or the students’ identity while the investigation is ongoing, according to a Perrysburg Schools spokesperson.

The district said it is grateful to the students and school officials who reported the incident and took action to assess the threat and investigate.

The Perrysburg Police Department is asking anyone with information in relation to the threats to call 419-872-8001. The investigation is ongoing.

