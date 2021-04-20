Advertisement

Ohio State Highway Patrol sends troopers to Minneapolis as jury deliberates Chauvin verdict

(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - One hundred troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are on in Minnesota to assist with security assignments as the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin gets closer to a verdict.

In an email, Public Affairs Commander Staff Lieutenant Craig S. Cvetan said the troopers left Monday and will “assist with various security assignments to allow Minnesota law enforcement officers the ability to respond to incidents as needed.” The troopers were sent as support for local law enforcement as the verdict nears in the trial of Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

“Our goal is the same as it is here, to work with our law enforcement partners to keep people safe, to protect property, and still allow everyone to exercise their constitutional rights safely,” Cvetan said. “We all took an oath to support the constitution of the United States and faithfully, honestly, and impartially discharge our duties as a trooper. That oath does not have boundaries.”

Law enforcement in Minnesota is gearing up for potential civil unrest as the jury began deliberations Monday evening on the Chauvin verdict. Chauvin is the former Minneapolis Police officer charged in the 2020 death of Floyd. The trial wrapped up Monday.

Demonstrations were also held recently in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center to protest the death of Daunte Wright, who was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop. Those protests led Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to request extra enforcement.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Minnesota lawmakers approved $2.8 million in emergency funding to pay for law enforcement assistance from Ohio and other states.

Cvetan said the OSHP has committed to a timeframe for the assistance, but they cannot discuss how long that will be due to security concerns.

