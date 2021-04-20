Advertisement

US takes steps to protect electric system from cyberattacks

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 file photo shows power lines in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking steps to protect the country’s electric system from cyberattacks through a new 100-day initiative combining federal government agencies and private industry.

The initiative, announced Tuesday by the Energy Department, encourages owners and operators of power plants and electric utilities to improve their capabilities for identifying cyber threats to their networks. It includes concrete milestones for them to put into use technologies so they can spot and respond to intrusions in real time.

The department is soliciting input from electric utilities, energy companies, government agencies and others for recommendations about how to safeguard the energy system supply chain.

The effort underscores the heightened concern about the prospects for cyberattacks that disrupt the nation’s power supply. Anne Neuberger, the deputy national security adviser for cyber and emerging technology, said in an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month that the administration was undertaking a new effort to help electric utilities, water districts and other critical industries protect against potentially damaging attacks.

The U.S. “faces a well-documented and increasing cyber threat from malicious actors seeking to disrupt the electricity Americans rely on to power our homes and businesses,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a statement.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFRD battles a fire at a Toledo auto parts business
TFRD contain fire at Rada & Sons Auto Parts
The door of a Toledo Police cruiser.
Woman claims to be pregnant after handcuffed by TPD, test eventually comes back negative
Cedar Point Sports Center
Basketball coach held on $500,000 bond after Sandusky tournament shooting
Perrysburg Schools investigating alleged racist comment from bus driver
Heavy Snow Tonight
Cold snap! Spring freeze and snow on the way

Latest News

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny...
Navalny’s doctors prevented from seeing him at prison clinic
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Feds weighing how to respond after verdict in Chauvin trial
One hundred troopers are in Minneapolis to assist local law enforcement as the verdict nears in...
Ohio State Highway Patrol sends troopers to Minneapolis as jury deliberates Chauvin verdict
LIVE: Derek Chauvin trial