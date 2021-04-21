BGSU responds to second firearm incident in three days as two men demonstrate for open carry rights

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers says he knows students and staff at the school were concerned after two men were seen carrying rifles around campus on Tuesday, the second incident with firearms in three days. And now, students and staff are wondering why Tuesday’s incident didn’t warrant an alert as Sunday’s did.

In a picture circulating around social media, two men can be seen openly carrying rifles. While the university said it understands the concern people may have, they said Tuesday’s action by the two unknown men is not illegal.

“While concealing a firearm on campus is a violation of our policy and Ohio Revised Code, today’s activity is not unlawful,” a statement from the university said. “These individuals are no longer on campus, and there is no current threat.”

The campus was under a shelter-in-place order Sunday after a man was seen carrying a firearm on campus. The man was arrested and is being charged with inducing panic. No such order or alert went out for Tuesday’s incident.

According to a statement from Rogers, the two men gave BGSU Police advance notice they were heading to campus to demonstrate their rights to openly carry firearms.

Rogers released a statement to the campus community on Tuesday, saying in part, “While concealing a firearm on campus is a violation of our policy and Ohio Revised Code, today’s activity involving open carry is not unlawful. BGSU Police monitored their activity while on campus to ensure there was no physical threat, and our officers engaged both individuals in a conversation and understanding of the law.”

Rogers also admitted regret for not informing the university community of this planned activity ahead of time, which occurred on the 22nd anniversary of the school shooting in Columbine, Colorado.

Rogers said Sunday’s incident differed in that the suspect was waving a firearm around.

“While today’s activity was different, the weight of this concern does not go unrecognized,” Rogers’ statement reads. “These individuals did not need our permission to openly carry, and they did not break the law. I certainly recognize that this brings a range of opinions and emotions. For those who want to see change about open carry at state universities, contact your Ohio state representative or state senator and make your voice heard. However, when we speak to this moment, your physical safety was never compromised, and BGSU Police responded to this activity.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.