Brazilian COVID variant identified in Lucas County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Another variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in Lucas County. The Brazilian P.1 variant has been found in the county, according to the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

That variant and recently identified South African variant are both variants of concern because of their potentially high rates of transmissibility and reduced susceptibility to certain therapeutics.

The health department said while these are the first cases of the Brazilian and South African variants identified in Lucas County, there are likely other undetected and undiagnosed cases in the area.

There are currently 27 known cases of the P.1 variant in Ohio. A recent study suggests the case-fatality rate jumped sharply in young and middle-aged adults P.1 variant started circulating in Brazil. Deaths increased for nearly all age groups, tripling in those ages 20 to 29 and

doubling in adults in their 30s, 40s, and 50s. Additionally, it is noted that the increase in deaths in younger adults occurred at a time when cases were declining overall.

All vaccines currently available in Lucas County have

demonstrated evidence of protection against variants. Eligible individuals may attend a walk-in clinic at the Health Department, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday thru Friday, or visit the Health Department’s website to schedule an appointment.

