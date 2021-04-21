Advertisement

Lucas County records highest coronavirus rate in Ohio

Gov. DeWine gives update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout
By Sarah McRitchie
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County has the highest rate of COVID-19 cases in Ohio, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The county’s case rate sits at 357.7 cases per 100,000 people -- a rate 3.5 times higher than the Center for Disease Control’s threshold for high incidence. Ohio has set a case rate of 50 cases per 100,000 people statewide for two consecutive weeks as the threshold needed to remove coronavirus restrictions and health orders.

According to ODH, Lucas county has recorded more than 40,000 cases of COVID-19 and 768 deaths from the virus.

Gov. DeWine said while COVID-19 cases seem to have plateaued statewide, the northern region of the state is showing concerning trends. Health officials have indicated Michigan’s sharp rise in coronavirus cases may have been a contributing factor in northern Ohio’s trend. The increased presence of coronavirus variants is also to blame, according to Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio’s Chief Medical Executive.

The variants have shown evidence of being more transmissible and may cause more severe symptoms. Vanderhoff said the variants are around 40% more contagious, taking less exposure to make people sick.

Today, the Toledo Lucas County Health Department announced another variant was detected in Lucas County. One case of the Brazilian P.1 variant was identified, though there are likely other undiagnosed cases in the area.

Health officials with THLCD said the best way to protect against variants is through vaccination.

Click here for a list of upcoming vaccine clinics and details on mass vaccination sites.

WATCH LIVE: Gov. DeWine to give update on state’s coronavirus response

Posted by 13abc on Wednesday, April 21, 2021

