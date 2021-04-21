Lucas County Sheriff’s Office hiring additional corrections officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office says it’s hiring correction officers, even taking to social media this week to recruit new hires. The call was addressed from Major Paul Magdich, who has been with the Internal Affairs, Training & Professional Standards Department since January 2021. He says the recent outcry for police reform and overall negativity towards law enforcement is steering people away from the force.

“It’s a trend that’s going on nationally,” says Major Magdich. “When you’re looking for a profession to go into, and everything that you read and see about tells you ‘this is bad’ and that everybody in it is bad -- or at least that’s the implication that’s made. I think that the vast majority of people support police and support what we try to do on a daily basis, but we don’t make the national media. On a day if we do a good job, it’s just us doing what we should do.”

With fewer corrections officers on staff, it’s putting pressure on current officers to pick up the slack. “Some people are working 16 hours as opposed to eight, and they’re doing it a lot because of the shortage,” adds Major Magdich. “I think some people just get burnt out on that.”

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office hopes that more people will explore the law enforcement field, and how it could help build careers. “It can be a very rewarding career, and it can lead to other things,” adds Magdich. “I would encourage anyone that is interested at all to look into it.”

Open positions are full-time corrections officer spots. Roughly 75 positions are available. Click here for view open positions and apply online. If you’re looking to get hired or learn more about the position, here are the next recruitment dates:

Monday April 26, 2021 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Wednesday April 28, 2021 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Friday April 30, 2021 8:00 am - 5:00 pm

Recruitment events are all being held at the Jefferson Training Center (2127 Jefferson Ave., Toledo, OH 43604)

If you have questions, you can call the recruitment office at (419) 213-4387.

