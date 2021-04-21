Man arrested in connection with Toledo teenager killed in Atlanta

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Toledo teenager in Atlanta was arrested on Tuesday and is awaiting extradition.

Derrion Johnson, 19, was identified as a suspect in the shooting death of Stephon Middleton, who was shot Thursday in Atlanta. Johnson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Toledo after a felony murder warrant was issued for him.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, investigators believe Middleton was walking with another man in the area of Custer Ave. near a federal penitentiary when he got into a car. There were shots fired, and Middleton’s body was dumped in the street.

The family of Middleton, a 2020 graduate of Start High School, isn’t quite sure why he was in Atlanta in the first place, but their heartache is undeniable. Middleton was a standout football player for the Spartans, and his family said football was his first love.

“Always jumping around, always happy, always dancing, always laughing,” said Laura Smith, Middleton’s mother.

Smith says those are the memories she’ll always keep. What she may never know is what led up this his death last week in Atlanta. Police there say they responded to a home and found Middleton’s body a short time later in a street. He was pronounced dead at the scene at just 19 years old.

“Just thinking a lot what I could have did,” said Smith.

Smith doesn’t know exactly why Middleton went to Atlanta in the first place, what he did down there, and what led up to the shooting.

Johnson is charged with murder. He’s from Toledo and went with Middleton to Atlanta as part of this trip.

“I know nothing about him. No, I don’t,” said Smith.

“I just went berserk. I started hollering and screaming and crying. I didn’t believe it,” said Crystal Middleton, Stephon Middleton’s birth mother.

Crystal spoke with Stephon Middleton just before the trip but also was not told why he was going. Atlanta Police continue their investigation and may learn more when Johnson goes back to Atlanta. Whatever happened, no one believes this football standout’s career should have ended with murder.

“Nothing ever should have come up where you had to take my son’s life. Not at all. There’s nothing in the world they could have been arguing about to take my son’s life for,” said Smith.

Johnson appeared via video in court Tuesday and will again next week as the process for extradition continues.

