World’s largest collection of a unique art form opens new museum in Elmore

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local museum that has a world-famous collection has opened the doors at its new location. The Blair Museum of Lithophanes was at the Toledo Botanical Garden for decades. The museum has moved to Elmore. The curator says the new space is the perfect fit for the unique collection of a Victorian-era art form.

Schedel Arboretum and Gardens is a hidden gem tucked alongside the Portage River in Elmore.

Rod Noble is the Executive Director of Schedel.

“We plant 10-12,000 annuals every year. We have about 18,000 visitors throughout the season. We have a number of themed gardens. A bonsai garden, a tropical garden, a rose garden. We also have all kinds of rare and unique trees and plants. The Schedels traveled to more than 100 countries, and often brought antiques and plants home with them. Many of the plants are still alive today.”

Schedel Gardens is also now home to the world’s largest collection of lithophanes.

“We’re thrilled that people who come to see nature are going to now have the opportunity to explore an art form they may never have heard of. On the other side of the coin, people who come to see the lithophanes can also spend time in our beautiful gardens.” says Noble.

Lithophanes are an art form that originated in Europe in the early 1800s.

“I can’t believe the detail that can happen from someone carving into beeswax, making a cast, and then a mold. It is then covered in porcelain, and back-lit. The lighting makes the pieces pop. I am amazed at the intricate detail in each piece,” says Noble.

When the museum was in search of a new home, it was quickly clear Schedel Gardens was the perfect place.

Julia LaBay Darrah is the museum’s curator.

“I think we are in the best setting we could possibly be. The home the Schedels lived in was originally built in the 1800s, making it a great place to show off an art collection from the 1800s.”

The 2,800 pieces in the museum’s collection range from lamp shades and night lights to beer steins and tea cups. About 10% of the collection is displayed at any given time, and the new space will allow the displays to be updated.

“We have a lot of rare pieces, one-of-a-kind pieces, so the collection is pretty much priceless,” says LaBay Darrah.

The pieces all belonged to Laurel Blair, a Toledoan who traveled the world looking for lithophanes.

“He bought just about every lithophane he ever laid his eyes on. He would often buy extra plane tickets to make sure he was able to get the lithophanes home safely. We owe all this to him for his love and dedication to this magnificent art form.”

Schedel Arboretum and Gardens is open Tuesday through Sunday from April 1st-October 31st.

