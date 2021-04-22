Advertisement

04/22/2021: Haleigh’s Thursday Morning Forecast

A Chilly Start - Mostly Sunny Today
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:32 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Temperatures warm back up today, with a high of 50 degrees. Today is Earth Day! With mostly sunny or partly cloudy skies in the forecast, it’s a great day to get outside and enjoy. There’s a chance for a few spotty showers this morning, but any precipitation will be light and brief. Skies dry up for the afternoon and evening hours. Watch out for overnight lows tonight. We’ll dive back into the low 30s. If you decide to celebrate Earth day by planting, start your seedling indoors.

Sunshine lingers into your Friday, with only a few passing clouds. Highs reach the upper 50s. Clouds redevelop by Friday evening, as rain moves in for Saturday. Umbrellas and rain jackets are necessary for Saturday, but you’ll be able to ditch them by Sunday. Highs remain in the mid to upper 50s for the weekend.

