4/22: Dan’s Thursday 11pm Forecast

Friday morning won’t be as cold, but could still see patchy frost before we warm to the low-60s. The weekend kicks off on the rainy side -- 1/4″ to 1/2″ of just pure liquid rain this time, we promise! Much of that will fall in the evening/overnight. A few showers may linger for the Glass City Marathon, but most should clear by daybreak -- then the real warmup begins. Monday will see temps return to the 60s, then a sharp uptick to the low-80s Tuesday.

