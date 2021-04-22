Advertisement

4/22: Dan’s Thursday 11pm Forecast

Frosty Friday AM, rainy Saturday PM
By Dan Smith
Apr. 22, 2021
Friday morning won’t be as cold, but could still see patchy frost before we warm to the low-60s. The weekend kicks off on the rainy side -- 1/4″ to 1/2″ of just pure liquid rain this time, we promise! Much of that will fall in the evening/overnight. A few showers may linger for the Glass City Marathon, but most should clear by daybreak -- then the real warmup begins. Monday will see temps return to the 60s, then a sharp uptick to the low-80s Tuesday.

Light Rain Late Saturday
A frosty Friday morning will lead into a rainy Saturday! Dan Smith has the details.
