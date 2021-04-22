Advertisement

Community COVID organization going door-to-door to improve vaccination rates in Lucas County

Movement
Movement(reporter)
By Melissa Voetsch
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - “The Movement” is putting boots on the ground with its canvassing effort as part of the VProject, the Lucas County government/business/community partnership tasked developing ways to inform the public about all aspects of the coronavirus.

In this case, it’s about getting everyone vaccinated.

“We going to get out there,” director Tina Butts said. “We going to touch every single door. We are going to turn over every brick, every mortar - we’ll leave nothing unturned.”

“Movement” members will be focusing their efforts in zip codes like 43607 and 43605, where the vaccination rates are the lowest in Lucas County.

“Our thing is - to protect your friends and family members take the shot. Let’s help save someone else’s life by being protected,” said Butts.

