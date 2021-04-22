Despite fears due to the pandemic, suicides decrease in 2020

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - According to preliminary numbers from the CDC, it seems that the number of completed suicides decreased by 5% in 2020 compared to 2019. This comes after a year of experts predicting a spike due to pandemic-related stress.

Data shows that Northwest Ohio seems to be in line with the national trend, but local experts caution that the worst may be yet to come.

“I think the research shows us that in times of disaster, times of war, people have a tendency to pull together,” says Scott Sylak, executive director of the Mental Health & Recovery Services Board of Lucas County.

Jen Wakefield, director of the Lucas County Suicide Prevention Coalition thinks there are other factors, as well.

“I actually credit some of the success just from my experience to the really incredible resources that hit the ground running to figure out, how do we still reach people?” says Wakefield.

But numbers weren’t down across the board. Suicide attempts actually increased last year, and completed suicides went up in many key demographics, including people of color and young people.

“It’ still is the second leading cause of death from people ten to 34,” says Wakefield.

As time wears on, that feeling of community derived from having a common enemy in the pandemic will start to wane, and society’s focus on mental health may, as well, even as long-term effects of isolation linger.

This leave experts concerned about what the future could bring.

“Once we get on the other side of the disaster, war, pandemic, people’s mental health needs do increase over time,” says Sylak.

Mental health resources:

Lucas County Emotional Support Line: (419) 442-0580

Crisis Text line: 4HOPE to 741741

