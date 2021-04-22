Dog found near death in Holland making incredible progress

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Humane Society has handled a lot of cases of animals that need life-saving medical care in recent weeks. One of them involves a dog found near death in Holland. Parsley has an incredible tale of survival and the community was part of making it possible.

It’s hard to believe when you see Parsley today, that when she arrived at the shelter a few weeks ago, she weighed just 11- pounds.

“All she needed was food,” says Dr. Debbie Johnson, Director of Veterinary Services at the shelter. “It was not a medical issue that made her that thin, it was a person who did this to her. Even with the condition she was in, she was so sweet and loving.”

“This did not happen overnight,” explains Abbey Hall, Development Manager at the shelter. “It took weeks, or maybe even months for her to get like that. Someone watched that happen. We assume someone dumped her on purpose.”

Parsley was found near railroad tracks along Angola Road in Holland in March. In addition to being emaciated, she had serious injuries.

“She had a broken pelvis and a broken hind leg, so she was unable to stand or walk,” says Dr. Johnson.

About 4,000 animals come into the shelter every year. While some only need preventative care or to be spayed or neutered, many more need extra medical care.

“Our vet budget keeps going up. We could not continue to meet the growing need without donations from the community,” says Dr. Johnson. “We are reliant on the community to be able to help all the animals, and you should feel good knowing where your money is going. About 25% of the vet budget is for preventative care. The vast majority of the money is used for critical cases,”

And it’s not just money that helps make stories like this possible. Hall says you can donate food, supplies or become a volunteer.

If you need help caring for your pet, or know someone who does, THS has a number of resources.

“Don’t be afraid, don’t be embarrassed to ask for help. That is why we are here. There are also a number of other rescue organizations that can help. Reach out, know the resources out there. If you are not familiar with them, go online or make some calls. There is always someone willing to help,” says Hall.

If you have any information about Parsley you’re asked to contact THS. You can call (419) 891-0705 or log on to toledohumane..org. You can remain anonymous.

There’s a special donation drive for the shelter right now. It’s called Happy Tails, and it runs through Sunday. You can donate supplies, food, and money. Cash donations to the campaign are being matched up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.