Local Pastor reacts to Chauvin Verdict

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Community continues to react to the Chauvin Verdict.

One faith-based leader in Toledo is calling on more African Americans to join the police force to be a part of the solution.

Pastor Talmadge Thomas of City of Zion Mount Zion Church says, “we will still need to see what the sentence is because its one thing to be proven guilty, or deemed guilty, but its another thing for a sentence to agree with the verdict.”

Pastor Talmadge says this is just a small step toward justice for African Americans, but in order to be a part of the change more people of color should join the police force. He also says we must remind ourselves that not every police officer is bad. He says, “its important that we don’t pain with a broad brush, I believe every officer is not the same, every situation is not the same.”

