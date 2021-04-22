Advertisement

Local Pastor reacts to Chauvin Verdict

Pastor Talmadge Thomas says the community must hold onto faith
By Kristian Brown
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Community continues to react to the Chauvin Verdict.

One faith-based leader in Toledo is calling on more African Americans to join the police force to be a part of the solution.

Pastor Talmadge Thomas of City of Zion Mount Zion Church says, “we will still need to see what the sentence is because its one thing to be proven guilty, or deemed guilty, but its another thing for a sentence to agree with the verdict.”

Pastor Talmadge says this is just a small step toward justice for African Americans, but in order to be a part of the change more people of color should join the police force. He also says we must remind ourselves that not every police officer is bad. He says, “its important that we don’t pain with a broad brush, I believe every officer is not the same, every situation is not the same.”

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Lucas County Sheriff operating three sobriety checkpoints on Friday
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify
Toledo Police
Police investigating shooting Thursday in north Toledo
Gregory Gerber, of Port Clinton, was indicted on 51 counts of distribution of controlled...
Sandusky doctor pleads not guilty in alleged illegal prescription, insurance fraud scheme
Toledo Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a gas spill in the parking lot of a Kroger on Jackman...
Car spills 20 gallons of gas in Toledo Kroger parking lot

Latest News

Wood County Courthouse
Falcon Cam gives chance to watch newly hatched peregrine falcons
Earnest Brew Works has created the Red Panda Irish Cream Ale, with proceeds from the sale going...
Toledo Zoo, Earnest Brew Works teaming up for beer with benefits
Big Brothers Big Sisters NW Ohio respond to Derek Chauvin Trial
Big Brothers Big Sisters NW Ohio respond to Derek Chauvin Trial
Push to vaccine kids over 16 begins
Push to vaccine kids over 16 begins
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Freeman St. on Thursday, April 23.
Thursday night fire on Freeman appears “suspicious,” authorities said