TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office will be operating three sobriety checkpoints beginning at 8 p.m. Friday and lasting until 2 a.m.

The checkpoints will be set up at 13502 Airport Highway; 6355 Angola Rd.; and 7337 W. Bancroft St. They will be staffed with officers from the Lucas County OVI Task Force.

