Michigan to offer free COVID-19 tests to travelers at Welcome Centers, select airports

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - With the summer travel season just around the corner, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, Michigan Department of Transportation, and select Michigan airports are bringing antigen COVID-19 testing to locations with high volumes of travel.

The Travel Points Testing program is geared toward helping stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The cost-free testing will be offered at several Michigan Welcome Centers -- including on US 23 in Dundee and I-75 in Monroe -- and airports.

Results will be available in as little as 15 minutes, and results will be delivered via text, email, or uploaded to the traveler’s patient portal.

Insurance is not required. Walk-ups are taken as space allows, and an option to register online via a mobile device will also be available.

“As we head into the summer with vaccines ramping up and a light at the end of the tunnel, I am so proud of this partnership between MDOT and MDHHS to keep Michiganders safe,” said Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I encourage all Michiganders to continue masking up, socially distancing, and hand washing to slow the spread, and if you re-enter or travel across the state, get tested at one of the new sites being set up at key points. Finally, I encourage you to get vaccinated, which is the most effective way to keep you and your family safe and put this pandemic behind us.”

Testing trailers will be located on the grounds of Michigan Welcome Centers. Testing stations will be located at multiple locations inside Michigan airports. The Dundee and Monroe Welcome Center locations will be in operation from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., beginning Friday.

Additional sites will be announced as they are confirmed.

