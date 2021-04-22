Advertisement

New commuting app helps you find fellow commuting neighbors

GoOhio’s new “Commute Tracker” means less congestion, higher air quality.
By Ashley Bornancin
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - As alternative modes of transportation continue expanding in Northwest Ohio, a new app from GoOhio Commute is now making the commuting process even easier, called “Commute Tracker.”

Commute Tracker makes it easier to find more people right in your area, to get around the city with fewer vehicles. Through Commute Tracker, Ohio already has 23,000 people setting up car pools, van pools, finding bike groups to work, and discovering alternative modes of transportation.

It’s simple -- download the app, plug in your home and destination, and connect with fellow commuters in the area with your first name and email, to set up your preferred mode of commuting, a helpful tool in saving time and money getting to and from destinations.

“In a lot of cases, people will set up carpools with people they work with, that they know, but this gives you the option to expand your circle a little bit and find some other people that may live in the same area as you,” said David Gedeon, VP of Transportation of TMACOG. It may be your neighbors that you’ve never met before, but people you can connect with that may live down the road, and you can go to a common destination.

The app is available on the phone and computer devices and is also a great tool to connect with elderly neighbors who may not be able to drive or to find more parents in the area to shuttle kids to and from soccer practice.

