Recall issued for gummy vitamins after consumers find metallic mesh inside

(KOSA)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 6:29 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Certain brands of gummy vitamins are being recalled after two reports of customers finding metallic mesh in the products.

Church and Dwight is recalling the items, manufactured between Oct. 29 and Nov. 3 of last year. They were sold online and in-store between November and April.

The recalled Vitafusion products including Kids Melatonin, Fiber Well, Sleepwell, and Multivites. Only bottles with certain lot codes and expiration dates are included in the recall.

A complete list of recalled products can be found at this link.

