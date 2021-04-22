Sandusky doctor pleads not guilty in alleged illegal prescription, insurance fraud scheme

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky doctor was in federal court on Wednesday, pleading not guilty to multiple counts of distribution of controlled substances and health care fraud.

Gregory J. Gerber, 55, of Port Clinton, was released after posting a $100,000 bond.

Gerber was a licensed medical physician practicing in Sandusky, specializing in physical medicine and rehabilitation and anesthesiology with a sub-specialty in pain medicine.

Gerber was indicted on 51 counts of distribution of controlled substances and two counts of health care fraud. According to the indictment, Gerber repeatedly prescribed controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose, including powerful painkillers such as fentanyl, oxycodone, oxymorphone and other drugs.

The indictment also said Gerber devised a scheme to defraud federal health care benefit programs from January 2010 through August 2018 by causing insurers to pay for medically unnecessary controlled substance prescriptions. Gerber would improperly perform patient physicals and historical examinations, failing to establish evidence-based, objective diagnoses, and used these diagnoses to prescribe excessive doses of controlled substances for long periods of time without evidence.

Gerber also allegedly improperly sought reimbursement from Medicare, Medicaid, and private insurers using billing codes that reflected a service more costly than what was performed.

The indictment said Gerber wrote more than 835 prescriptions for Subsys, a fentanyl-based cancer pain treatment medication manufactured by Insys Therapeutics, Inc. According to the indictment, some of the prescriptions written for Subsys were medically unnecessary and for patients who did not have cancer pain.

It is also alleged that Gerber received compensation from Insys by participating in the company’s speakers bureau, a program that paid representatives to engage with other medical professionals and promote the Subsys medication.

While working as an Insys speaker, it is alleged he received between $1,500 and $3,700 per engagement, totaling approximately $175,000 in payments and other items of value.

There was no date for Gerber’s return to court listed on documents.

