Advertisement

Study: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines appear safe for pregnant women

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A new study suggests the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna do not appear to pose a serious risk during pregnancy.

Researchers reviewed data of more than 35,000 pregnant women from December through February.

The information on pregnancy outcomes and complications came from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s V-safe smartphone-based surveillance system.

The study also looked at pregnancy-related adverse events reported to the CDC’s vaccine adverse event reporting system (VAERS).

Researchers found the most common side effect from the vaccine was pain at the injection site, which appeared more frequently in vaccine recipients who were pregnant.

Other side effects like headache, muscle aches, chills and fever were reported less frequently.

Researchers say more long-term studies are needed.

The study appeared in Wednesday’s New England Journal of Medicine.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Lucas County Sheriff operating three sobriety checkpoints on Friday
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify
Toledo Police
Police investigating shooting Thursday in north Toledo
Gregory Gerber, of Port Clinton, was indicted on 51 counts of distribution of controlled...
Sandusky doctor pleads not guilty in alleged illegal prescription, insurance fraud scheme
Toledo Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a gas spill in the parking lot of a Kroger on Jackman...
Car spills 20 gallons of gas in Toledo Kroger parking lot

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Not all gloom: World leaders tout success at climate summit
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Putin foe Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate outside the...
How struggling households can get federal rental assistance