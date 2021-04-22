Advertisement

Threatening letter over Trump flag leads to police report

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local man claims he received a threatening letter in the mail because of the Trump flag in his front window.

“It was a death threat,” Corey Hogan Sr. Said. “Somebody telling me that because of my Trump flag that flies in my window, I need to invest in bullet-proof glass.”

The letter claims Hogan doesn’t support police officers which he says is a lie.

“I think this is ridiculous. If you had that big of a problem with it, knock on my door and say something to me because I’m more than willing to take it down if you have an issue with it. But at the same time, I’m not going to back down because you want to threaten me.”

The letter claims to come from the Toledo Police Patrolman’s Association.

The TPPA said it sent no such letter, adding that it was criminal in nature.

“Don’t threaten my house,” Hogan said. “I don’t do nothing to nobody. I all I do is go to work and mind my own business.”

