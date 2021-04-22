Advertisement

Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify

In 2016, eight members of the Rhoden family were killed, including two teenagers.
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Edward “Jake” Wagner has pleaded guilty to eight counts of aggravated murder for the 2016 killings of several members of a family in Pike County. Wagner has also agreed to testify against the other members of his family who were also charged.

Wagner was arrested in 2018 along with three other members of his own family -- George “Billy” Wagner, Angel Wagner, and George Wagner IV.

Wagner also pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy, burglary, possession of dangerous ordnance, and tampering with evidence.

“I am incredibly proud of our team at the Bureau of Criminal Investigation whose dedication, perseverance and expertise lead to today’s plea,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost in a statement on Thursday. “BCI’s work spans countless long nights, weeks and years and will continue until all responsible for these crimes are held accountable. Today’s hearing finally brings some degree of closure to the surviving family members, and I pray that they might find peace in the face of this horror.”

