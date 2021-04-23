2 kg of fentanyl confiscated in downtown drug bust

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man is alleged to have thrown a large quantity of fentanyl out of a truck while being pursued by police Wednesday.

According to court documents, Martin Camargo Jr. is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

A home on Brierheath was being monitored by investigators when Camargo was seen taking a grey tote bag out of a vehicle, then driving away with it in a truck.

Police attempted to pull him over for illegal window tint and speeding, when Camargo allegedly sped away toward the downtown area. He was eventually pulled over, though the tote bag was no longer in his possession.

A review of dash cam video showed a tote bag being thrown out of the vehicle and it was eventually recovered, with 4.2 pounds of uncut fentanyl inside.

Additionally, an automatic rifle, ammunition, four vehicles, and $670,000 in cash were seized during a subsequent search warrant.

