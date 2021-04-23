4/23: Dan’s Friday 11pm Forecast

The warming trend will be temporarily slowed by light rain moving in close to noon Saturday -- good news for 5k runners in the morning -- which will move out just in time for the Glass City Marathon! Totals should stay under 1/2″ across the board, likely closer to 1/4″. In any case, highs will stay in the mid-50s both days of the weekend, before soaring to the 80s by Tuesday. We haven’t had many rumbles of thunder yet this spring, though Wednesday/Thursday carry a chance of storms with continued warmth in the 70s/80s.

