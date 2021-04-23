Advertisement

4/23: Dan’s Friday 11pm Forecast

Light rain Saturday PM; warming up next week
By Dan Smith
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The warming trend will be temporarily slowed by light rain moving in close to noon Saturday -- good news for 5k runners in the morning -- which will move out just in time for the Glass City Marathon! Totals should stay under 1/2″ across the board, likely closer to 1/4″. In any case, highs will stay in the mid-50s both days of the weekend, before soaring to the 80s by Tuesday. We haven’t had many rumbles of thunder yet this spring, though Wednesday/Thursday carry a chance of storms with continued warmth in the 70s/80s.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Martin Camargo Jr. is charged with Possession with Intent to...
2 kg of fentanyl confiscated in downtown drug bust
Toledo pastor charged with rape
Toledo pastor charged with rape posts bond
Dad says student threatened to shoot his daughter
Perrysburg dad says he fears for daughter’s safety after social media threat
A fire at Gateway Recycling in Toledo has closed down part of Navarre Ave.
Recycling plant fire closes Navarre Ave, I-280 exit re-opened
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify

Latest News

Scattered Showers This Afternoon, More Sun Tomorrow
April 24th Weather Forecast
Haleigh 4-24-21 - clipped version
Haleigh 4-24-21 - clipped version
4/23: Dan's Friday 11pm Forecast
Light rain Saturday, and soaring to the 80s by Tuesday! Dan Smith explains.
4/23: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast