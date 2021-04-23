April 23rd Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be partly cloudy today and much warmer. Highs will be in the low 60s. Clouds will increase tonight into Saturday morning. Light rain is likely Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. It will be cool and dry for the Glass City Marathon with temperatures in the 40s. The afternoon Sunday will be in the upper 50s with sunshine. Monday will be in the upper 60s. Tuesday will be very warm with highs in the low to middle 80s.

