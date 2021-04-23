Advertisement

Can digital vaccine credentials help us return to normal?

By Jillian Angeline
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As more Americans are getting vaccinated, the conversation is now shifting to how people can return to normal life, and gain access to concerts, stadiums, airport and the workplace.

Vaccine passports, or digital health credentials, are at the center of this discussion nationwide.

With two shots in the arm done, Texan Rex Hollingsworth said he cannot wait to get back to live concerts and hockey games. He said he will show any proof he needs to get there.

“I don’t care who knows I have the vaccine, I just wanna see the show,” Hollingsworth said. “I want to get back to my life.”

Tech giant IBM is working with more than 300 other public and private organizations to develop and test digital vaccine credentials—what they are calling smart health cards.

The digital cards are a way to show you have been vaccinated or tested by showing a simple QR code living on your phone.

IBM has already successfully rolled out a Digital Health Pass in New York, called Excelsior Pass.

Here is how a digital vaccine credential would work: you would download the app on your phone, then the testing or vaccination site would send you a secured credential via an encrypted QR code. Once you receive the QR Code, you would download it to your digital wallet and you are ready to go.

Anyone without a smartphone can print out the code.

The coalition of companies, called the Vaccine Credential Initiative, is billing the digital health cards as a better alternative to carrying around your personal documents. Jason Kelley, IBM General Manager of Strategic Alliances, said the app only provides your COVID status.

“We’re just talking about a new capability to give me an option to share my health status, in a way that does not share anything else about me, doesn’t record any additional data, doesn’t keep it all in a central database,” said Kelley.

But digital rights group Electronic Frontier Foundation is concerned requiring health credentials are an invasion of privacy, infringes on individual freedoms and creates further digital inequities.

“We think that is a big step towards a surveillance system that we should not want,” said Adam Schwartz, Senior Staff Attorney.

White House officials say the federal government will not make COVID credentials mandatory. It is up to the states right now.

While Hawaii plans to roll out a “vaccine passport” by the summer, the governors of Florida and Texas banned business from requiring citizens to show a credential to use services.

The Vaccine Credential Initiative members said they plan to make a standardized digital credential available to consumers in May.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Lucas County Sheriff operating three sobriety checkpoints on Friday
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify
Toledo Police
Police investigating shooting Thursday in north Toledo
Gregory Gerber, of Port Clinton, was indicted on 51 counts of distribution of controlled...
Sandusky doctor pleads not guilty in alleged illegal prescription, insurance fraud scheme
Toledo Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a gas spill in the parking lot of a Kroger on Jackman...
Car spills 20 gallons of gas in Toledo Kroger parking lot

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los...
Caitlyn Jenner says she will run for governor of California
President Joe Biden speaks to the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, from the East Room of the...
Not all gloom: World leaders tout success at climate summit
In this Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 file photo, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in...
Putin foe Navalny to end prison hunger strike on 24th day
With the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a new recommendation for pregnant and...
US drop in vaccine demand has some places turning down doses
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021 file photo, tenants' rights advocates demonstrate outside the...
How struggling households can get federal rental assistance