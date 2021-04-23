Advertisement

Capitol riot suspect turned in by online dating app match

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Failing to impress a date can leave you embarrassed, but it landed one New York man in court.

A woman who Robert Chapman matched with on the online dating app Bumble turned him into the FBI after he bragged to her that he was involved in the Capitol riot.

About a week after the Jan. 6 insurrection, he told her “I did storm the capitol” and “made it all the way into Statuary Hall.”

She replied “we are not a match” with that new information after swiping right on him.

Investigators then cross-referenced video of Chapman from bodycam footage with his Bumble profile picture.

He is charged with four misdemeanors.

Chapman has not yet entered a plea.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Martin Camargo Jr. is charged with Possession with Intent to...
2 kg of fentanyl confiscated in downtown drug bust
Toledo pastor charged with rape
Toledo pastor charged with rape posts bond
Dad says student threatened to shoot his daughter
Perrysburg dad says he fears for daughter’s safety after social media threat
A fire at Gateway Recycling in Toledo has closed down part of Navarre Ave.
Recycling plant fire closes Navarre Ave, I-280 exit re-opened
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify

Latest News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to...
Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide
The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost more than 260 miles (420...
Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival
The SpaceX capsule with four NASA astronauts aboard docks with International Space Station....
Astronauts aboard SpaceX capsule welcomed on ISS
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center