Falcon Cam gives chance to watch newly hatched peregrine falcons

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Three peregrine falcon eggs hatched in the Wood County Courthouse tower recently, and the public can get an up-close view of the hatchlings with an online video feed.

The Falcon Cam is provided through a partnership between Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Commissioners.

For the 11th straight year, a pair of peregrine falcons took residence in the clock tower to lay their eggs. The falcons laid their eggs in mid-March, and they normally take around 33 days to hatch.

For more information about the falcons in the courthouse clock tower, visit the Falcon Cam online.

