Advertisement

Falcon Cam gives chance to watch newly hatched peregrine falcons

Wood County Courthouse
Wood County Courthouse(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Three peregrine falcon eggs hatched in the Wood County Courthouse tower recently, and the public can get an up-close view of the hatchlings with an online video feed.

The Falcon Cam is provided through a partnership between Bowling Green State University and the Wood County Commissioners.

For the 11th straight year, a pair of peregrine falcons took residence in the clock tower to lay their eggs. The falcons laid their eggs in mid-March, and they normally take around 33 days to hatch.

For more information about the falcons in the courthouse clock tower, visit the Falcon Cam online.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Lucas County Sheriff operating three sobriety checkpoints on Friday
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify
Toledo Police
Police investigating shooting Thursday in north Toledo
Gregory Gerber, of Port Clinton, was indicted on 51 counts of distribution of controlled...
Sandusky doctor pleads not guilty in alleged illegal prescription, insurance fraud scheme
Toledo Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a gas spill in the parking lot of a Kroger on Jackman...
Car spills 20 gallons of gas in Toledo Kroger parking lot

Latest News

Earnest Brew Works has created the Red Panda Irish Cream Ale, with proceeds from the sale going...
Toledo Zoo, Earnest Brew Works teaming up for beer with benefits
Big Brothers Big Sisters NW Ohio respond to Derek Chauvin Trial
Big Brothers Big Sisters NW Ohio respond to Derek Chauvin Trial
Push to vaccine kids over 16 begins
Push to vaccine kids over 16 begins
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Freeman St. on Thursday, April 23.
Thursday night fire on Freeman appears “suspicious,” authorities said