Fremont company expands its commitment to renewable energy

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Sandusky County company is working to grow the business, and continue to reduce its carbon footprint. Crown Battery is making a major long-term commitment to renewable energy.

Crown has been in Fremont for nearly a century. The products made at the plant are used in more than 100 countries on six continents to power everything from homes to heavy equipment. The vast majority of the batteries made by Crown can be recycled.

Aaron Opelt is the Director of National Accounts.

“99% of the batteries we make are recycled at the end of life. What’s neat about that, is the 80% of that material is then used to make new batteries in the future,” says Opelt.

A new plan will take things a step further.

John Connell is a Vice President at the company.

“We’re invested in long-term solar and wind generation. By 2023 we will power our manufacturing operations entirely by renewable energy. We’ve been in business for 95 years, and you don’t get that way by resting on your laurels and waiting for someone to bring you solutions. You have to be inventive and take risks.”

Crown is also in hiring mode right now. The company is looking add dozens to its Fremont workforce.

