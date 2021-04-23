Jaco’s competitive edge drives Yellow Jackets

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Luke Jaco started playing lacrosse at a high level during his freshman year after earning himself on spot on the varsity roster.

“Every year he has improved the way he approaches the game. What impresses me the most about Luke is his approach. He studies film, looks at the tendencies of the other face off guys he is facing off against and just that desire to work. Luke is a competitor and what I think what brings him over the edge is just his ability and want to compete on a daily basis,” said Head Coach Marc Blanchard.

“It’s helped me experience a higher skill set from a young age. I’ve been used to that the last four years. It just helps rather than playing JV for two years you just go right into it and know what to expect,” the senior mentioned.

His skillset has led him to success on the field. Jaco holds the school record for the highest face off win percentage in a single game, breaking the record his previously owned.

