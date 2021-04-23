Advertisement

Jaco’s competitive edge drives Yellow Jackets

Published: Apr. 22, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perrysburg’s Luke Jaco started playing lacrosse at a high level during his freshman year after earning himself on spot on the varsity roster.

“Every year he has improved the way he approaches the game. What impresses me the most about Luke is his approach. He studies film, looks at the tendencies of the other face off guys he is facing off against and just that desire to work. Luke is a competitor and what I think what brings him over the edge is just his ability and want to compete on a daily basis,” said Head Coach Marc Blanchard.

“It’s helped me experience a higher skill set from a young age. I’ve been used to that the last four years. It just helps rather than playing JV for two years you just go right into it and know what to expect,” the senior mentioned.

His skillset has led him to success on the field. Jaco holds the school record for the highest face off win percentage in a single game, breaking the record his previously owned.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2011 file photo, a car approaches a sobriety checkpoint set up along a...
Lucas County Sheriff operating three sobriety checkpoints on Friday
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify
Toledo Police
Police investigating shooting Thursday in north Toledo
Gregory Gerber, of Port Clinton, was indicted on 51 counts of distribution of controlled...
Sandusky doctor pleads not guilty in alleged illegal prescription, insurance fraud scheme
Toledo Fire & Rescue were on the scene of a gas spill in the parking lot of a Kroger on Jackman...
Car spills 20 gallons of gas in Toledo Kroger parking lot

Latest News

Wood County Courthouse
Falcon Cam gives chance to watch newly hatched peregrine falcons
Earnest Brew Works has created the Red Panda Irish Cream Ale, with proceeds from the sale going...
Toledo Zoo, Earnest Brew Works teaming up for beer with benefits
Big Brothers Big Sisters NW Ohio respond to Derek Chauvin Trial
Big Brothers Big Sisters NW Ohio respond to Derek Chauvin Trial
Push to vaccine kids over 16 begins
Push to vaccine kids over 16 begins
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Freeman St. on Thursday, April 23.
Thursday night fire on Freeman appears “suspicious,” authorities said