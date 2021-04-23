Metroparks Meetup: In the marshes at Middlegrounds

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The wetlands in Middlegrounds Metropark act as a natural filter for all the rainwater runoff from Anthony Wayne Bridge. It is a perfect example of the ways nature is more than just here for recreation, but also for our survival.

“Earth Day is a great time for us to reflect on this. We cannot live without nature,” says Metroparks Toledo’s director of conservation, Tim Schetter.

The marshes sit in the shadow of the bridge on the west bank of the Maumee River.

“That water, without these wetlands, would just simply flow into the Maumee River with all of the dirt, all of the salt, all of the runoff from the bridge,” says Schetter.

The water is directed down vertical pipes to a trench that filters out litter like cans, bottles, and cigarette butts. When the trench fills, the water enters a channel.

“These channels have native plants that help to filter out nutrients and sediment,” says Schetter.

The water then flows through a series of marshes, becoming cleaner in each pool, until the last, where you can see straight through to the bottom.

“And when it flows into the Maumee River, it’s actually cleaner than the water in the river itself,” says Schetter.

From the river, it flows to the lake and eventually to our homes. This natural filtration system stands in place of the industrial dumping ground that used to stand on the Maumee’s west bank. When Metroparks took over the land, 8,000 tons of waste was removed to return the space to nature.

“It’s time for us to give back. We need to restore additional natural areas to provide these benefits not only in small places like this but throughout Northwest Ohio, throughout the country, throughout the world, there are many opportunities to restore nature where it’s been taken away,” says Schetter.

You can give back through Metroparks’ volunteer program.

