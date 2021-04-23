No injuries reported from Thursday night fire on Colburn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo firefighters battled a fire late Thursday night in the south end of the city.

Authorities were called out to the fire in the 800 block of Colburn Ave. around 10:40 p.m. The second floor of the building was fully engulfed when Toledo Fire & Rescue arrived.

The building was vacant and no utilities were active, but neighbors told TFRD officials squatters have been known to stay in the house. Firefighters searched the first floor and basement for any occupants but did not find any.

Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Colburn for a house fire on Thursday, April 22. (WTVG)

Neighbors reported to TFRD that the former occupant had passed away recently, leaving the home vacant.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation, and the house is scheduled to be raised. There were no injuries reported.

