Ohio lawmakers press Justice Dept. to reopen civil rights case in death of Tamir Rice

Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVG) - Four Ohio lawmakers are asking the US Department of Justice to reopen a civil rights investigation into the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice in 2014. Rice was shot and killed by Cleveland police officers while playing in a park with a toy gun.
In a letter sent to the DOJ, Sen. Sherrod Brown and Representatives Marcy Kaptur, Tim Ryan, and Joyce Beatty, state that “Tamir Rice should be alive today” and go on to say that “Data shows that young Black Americans like Tamir are more likely to die from police gunfire than young white Americans.”
The lawmakers sent the letter just days after a jury returned a multi-count guilty verdict against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd last year. Activists hope the verdict could spark a turning point in cases like Floyd and Rice, where black men and boys are killed at the hands of police.