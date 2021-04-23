Perrysburg dad says he fears for daughter’s safety after social media threat

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - A father in Perrysburg says he fears for his daughter’s life after a fellow student posted a threat against her on the social media platform Snapchat. Rosendo Rodriguez says the Perrysburg School District isn’t doing anything to help even after he filed a police reporting.

According to Rodriguez, a student-athlete posted a picture of his daughter in class with a caption reading “I’m going to shoot her stg (swear to god).”

“They recently had an incident where they arrested 3-4 students,” says Rodriguez, referencing an incident earlier this week where three Perrysburg students were arrested after making threats against the school. “But yet my daughter is flying under the radar, and nothing is happening when there was an open threat towards her and another girl from school, and it hasn’t been distinguished. It’s very scary and upsetting.”

Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler tells 13abc that the district takes any and all threats seriously.

“Many matters have confidential aspects that prevent us from sharing details, which is understandably frustrating, particularly for impacted families,” he says. “Our response is consistently prompt and thorough and our safety plan is based upon the top recommendations nationwide.”

Rodriguez, meanwhile, says he thinks the student should be expelled.

“I don’t believe she should be allowed in school because that is a continuous threat,” he says. “They did the same thing with the four students recently, they were planning on something..and she is saying she is going to do something.”

