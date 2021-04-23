Advertisement

Perrysburg gymnast heading to national competition

Owen Laib, 16, will represent the YMCA of Greater Toledo
Owen Laib, 16, is training for the USA Gymnastics National Competition.
Owen Laib, 16, is training for the USA Gymnastics National Competition.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Practice makes perfect, and Owen Laib is striving for perfection.

“Having to work from home in everything, not just gymnastics has been extremely difficult. It’s been different with doing gymnastics with a mask on. It’s definitely helped my cardio,” explains Laib.

After placing in states and regionals, 16-year-old high school junior from Perrysburg is training for the upcoming USA Gymnastics National Competition. It’s set for May 2021 in Daytona Beach, FL. Laib will be representing the YMCA of Greater Toledo, where he trains.

While some specialize in one event, Laib does them all: Floor, vault, rings, parallel bars, high bar and pommel, which he calls his favorite.

“I really enjoy working on pommel horse,” adds Laib. “It’s quite a different feeling than the other events. You’re spinning sideways rather than up and down, but I’d say I’m best at floor.”

After picking up the sport at the age of 10, Laib plans to keep moving forward.

“Right now, it’s just getting better places, getting more skills, going as far as I can into the sport, and hopefully, getting into college and maybe getting on a college team,” he says.

First, more practice. Then, it’s on to nationals.

