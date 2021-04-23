Push to vaccinate kids over 16 begins

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The push is on to get school students 16 and older their COVID vaccine as several clinics bring it directly to students and their families.

Maumee High School will become one of Maumee’s vaccination hubs on Friday.

“The sooner we can have our students and our community vaccinated, the better,” said Dr. Todd Cramer, superintendent of Maumee Schools.

Dr. Cramer says no student will be forced to get the vaccine and every student will be treated exactly the same in class if they do or don’t. But the exposure quarantines will not apply to vaccinated kids.

“Anytime a student is gone for 10 days, that’s a significant disruption to their education. So knowing if a student is exposed to a positive person, if they’ve been vaccinated they will not have to have those 10 days away from our classrooms,” said Cramer.

Toledo Public Schools begins its student vaccine availability Friday at the Aerospace and Natural Science Academy at Eugene Kranz Toledo Express Airport.

“It has been all about keeping our kids safe and our staff safe,” said TPS spokeswoman Patty Mazur.

Mazur says each high school will eventually have an open clinic for adults and students while offering familiarity and proximity.

“It’s close to where they are. It takes away that whole fear of how am I going to get there? Can I get there twice?” said Mazur.

Health officials have allowed kids 16 and older to get the vaccine now because the older, most vulnerable population got their shots already. Kids may not get as sick but they can get sick.

“We know the virus and the disease loves crowds and so when those groups we want to make sure they are vaccinated so they won’t spread the disease,” said Eric Zgodzinski, Toledo-Lucas County Health Department Commissioner.

For the Maumee Clinic you will need to register:

http://www.maumee.k12.oh.us/news_detail_T38_R508.php

Here’s the TPS clinic schedule:

ANSAT:

Friday 4/23/21 and 5/14/21 from 10 am to 2 pm

Scott HS:

Sunday 4/25/21 and 5/16/21 from 11 am to 3 pm

Toledo Early College:

Monday 4/26/21 and 5/17/21 from 1pm to 5 pm

Start HS:

Tuesday 4/27/21 and 5/18/21 from 12pm to 6pm

Rogers HS:

Tuesday 4/27/21 and 5/18/21 from 11am to 5 pm

Waite HS:

Wednesday 4/28/21 and 5/19/21 from 12pm to 6 pm

Woodward HS:

Wednesday 4/28/21 and 5/19/21 from 10am to 6 pm

Bowsher HS:

Friday 4/30/21 and 5/21/21 from 11am to 5 pm

Toledo Technology Academy:

Friday 4/30/21 and 5/21/21 from 1 pm to 5 pm

