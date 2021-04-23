Advertisement

Recycling plant fire closes Navarre Ave, I-280 exit re-opened

The roadway was closed due to a fire at Gateway Recycling on Dearborn.
A fire at Gateway Recycling in Toledo has closed down part of Navarre Ave.
By Tricia Ennis
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire at a recycling plant on the Toledo-Oregon line has forced police to close down a section of Navarre Ave from Cresceus to Coyne, as well as the Navarre exit of I-280 South, Friday afternoon. Oregon Police confirmed on social media that the fire at Gateway Recycling on Dearborn was the cause for the closure.

The I-280 exit has since re-opened.

Firefighters were called to the scene at about 2:30 PM. According to Pvt. Sterling Rahe with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Division, the fire was mostly contained to an open area in the back of the building, but flames had made their way to a storage area and had done considerable damage to the roof. Fire crews said they believed cardboard had caught fire, though there is currently no confirmation on what may have caused the fire.

No one has been injured as a result of the fire, though one person was evaluated by a medical crew and released.

