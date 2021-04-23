Advertisement

Thursday night fire on Freeman appears “suspicious,” authorities said

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Freeman St. on Thursday, April 23.
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Freeman St. on Thursday, April 23.(WTVG)
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials said a Thursday night house fire in the 1700 block of Freeman St. appears to be suspicious.

Crews were called to the fire in west Toledo around 10:45 p.m. The house was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The home is occupied, but authorities said the renters haven’t been staying in the home recently.

The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation.

