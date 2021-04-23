Advertisement

Toledo pastor charged with rape posts bond

Reverend Charles “Slim” Lake is accused of raping a 19-year-old woman with developmental disabilities
By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo street pastor accused of raping a teenager with developmental disabilities made a court appearance Friday. Reverend Charles “Slim” Lake posted his $250,000 bond and was placed on electronic monitoring.

Lake was charged last week and indicted on one count of rape. He was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals and taken to the Lucas County Jail.

According to Michael Loisel with the Lucas County Prosecutor’s Office, Lake picked up the 19-year-old woman outside of a home on Southmoor Drive. A police report said the alleged report happened in December.

Investigators have not said where the alleged sexual assault took place.

“Ultimately the victim ends up at St. Vincent’s Hospital. Toledo Police are contacted at that point because there’s allegations of forced sex,” Loisel said. “The suspect was actually at the hospital at that point. They got a statement from him as well as a statement from the victim.”

The victim told police Lake had picked her up in a black truck. Investigators also said she identified Lake, who she said was wearing one black shoe and one white shoe.

“There’s concern because there is an aspect with respect to (developmental disability),” Loisel said. “The allegations are very serious with respect to what she said. The suspect denies any sexual activity and the physical evidence does not support his denial.”

Lake is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6.

