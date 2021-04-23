Toledo Zoo, Earnest Brew Works teaming up for beer with benefits

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Do you want your beer to do more than just taste great? Well, Earnest Brew Works and The Toledo Zoo have just the beer for you.

EBW and the Zoo have partnered to raise awareness for red pandas with a “Red Panda” Irish Red Cream Ale. Four packs of the 16-ounce cans will be available beginning Saturday, May 15 at the zoo, the brewery, and select retailers in the Toledo area.

The packs will cost $13.99, and EBW will donate a portion of sales directly to the Toledo Zoo’s Wildlife Fund.

Cans of the beer feature a photo of one of the zoo’s red pandas along with information about the 5.3% ABV Cream Ale made with malt that gives the beer a toasty red hue.

With fewer than 10,000 red pandas left in the wild, red pandas are classified as endangered. The largest threats listed as poaching and loss of habitat. It’s estimated that there’s been a 40% decrease in numbers over the last 50 years alone. The animals are native to the Himalayan areas of Nepal, China, and Mayanmar.

The Toledo Zoo took in three females starting in May 2015 and have had various red pandas stay since opening the exhibit.

