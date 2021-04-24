Advertisement

4/24: Dan’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

Clearing/warming up; 80s by Tuesday
By Dan Smith
Apr. 24, 2021
A dreary Saturday will clear in time for the Glass City Marathon at 6:32 am -- low 40s at race time -- with afternoon highs near 60 under clearing skies, and a bit breezy from the northwest. The warming trend will start back up in earnest, reaching the low 80s by Tuesday -- just ahead of some midweek storm chances. Wednesday and Thursday may hold a few rumbles of thunder, with continued warm highs in the 70s. We’re back to the 60s heading into next weekend... still not nearly as cold as last week overall!

