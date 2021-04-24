April 24th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds are rolling in this morning, all due to an approaching system! Skies remain dry for the early morning hours. If you’re looking to get a last-minute training run in before the Glass City Marathon, this morning is your best bet! You’ll need your rain jacket by this afternoon, as scattered light rain showers are expected through tonight. High temperatures reach the upper-50s today, with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Any remaining showers diminish during the overnight hours, setting up for a stellar Sunday! Your Sunday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Thermometers rise to the upper 50s. A great stretch of weather settles in for Monday and Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies.

Ready for a summer-like forecast? High temperatures hit the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday! We’re watching out for a few showers and thunderstorms that will develop on Wednesday, lasting into Thursday.

