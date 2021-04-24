Advertisement

April 24th Weather Forecast

Scattered Showers This Afternoon, More Sun Tomorrow
By Haleigh Vaughn
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Clouds are rolling in this morning, all due to an approaching system! Skies remain dry for the early morning hours. If you’re looking to get a last-minute training run in before the Glass City Marathon, this morning is your best bet! You’ll need your rain jacket by this afternoon, as scattered light rain showers are expected through tonight. High temperatures reach the upper-50s today, with overnight lows in the mid-40s.

Any remaining showers diminish during the overnight hours, setting up for a stellar Sunday! Your Sunday calls for a mix of sun and clouds. Thermometers rise to the upper 50s. A great stretch of weather settles in for Monday and Tuesday, with mostly sunny skies.

Ready for a summer-like forecast? High temperatures hit the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday! We’re watching out for a few showers and thunderstorms that will develop on Wednesday, lasting into Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Martin Camargo Jr. is charged with Possession with Intent to...
2 kg of fentanyl confiscated in downtown drug bust
Toledo pastor charged with rape
Toledo pastor charged with rape posts bond
Dad says student threatened to shoot his daughter
Perrysburg dad says he fears for daughter’s safety after social media threat
A fire at Gateway Recycling in Toledo has closed down part of Navarre Ave.
Recycling plant fire closes Navarre Ave, I-280 exit re-opened
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify

Latest News

Haleigh 4-24-21 - clipped version
Haleigh 4-24-21 - clipped version
Light rain Saturday, and soaring to the 80s by Tuesday! Dan Smith explains.
4/23: Dan’s Friday 11pm Forecast
4/23: Dan's Friday 11pm Forecast
Light rain Saturday, and soaring to the 80s by Tuesday! Dan Smith explains.
4/23: Dan's Friday Evening Forecast