Advertisement

Good Samaritan fatally stabbed while protecting teen, mother

By WLS Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) - A man died after protecting a 14-year-old girl and her mother from an attack in the Chicago area on Friday.

Berwyn police say the girl’s mother was working as a cashier at a grocery store, when her daughter asked her about the price of a water bottle.

A man thought the teenager was cutting the line and became enraged. According to police, he began swearing at the girl and allegedly punched her multiple times in the face.

When her mother intervened, police say the man began attacking her too.

A bystander, 32-year-old Humberto Guzman, stepped in to help them. Police say the attacker stabbed him multiple times. Guzman died at the hospital shortly after.

The suspect fled the scene. He stabbed another person while fleeing, who was treated at a local hospital.

He was later apprehended by police.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Martin Camargo Jr. is charged with Possession with Intent to...
2 kg of fentanyl confiscated in downtown drug bust
Hit & Run
Man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Findlay
Dad says student threatened to shoot his daughter
Perrysburg dad says he fears for daughter’s safety after social media threat
Man to face charges after sending Toledo Police on a chase and crashing into a traffic light
Toledo police chase ends in crash
FILE
One man killed in Allen County crash

Latest News

A 40-year-old Spanish man has been charged with intentionally causing injury after allegedly...
Spanish man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID-19
Workers walk past the covered exploded reactor inside a shelter construction at the Chernobyl...
35 years after nuclear accident, Chernobyl warns and inspires
Kevin Johnson was arrested and identified as the owner of a severed finger found on his...
Police arrest Arizona man after finding his severed finger at crime scene
The event raised more than $8,000 for the Children's Hospital and Medical Center, and the...
Young boy crowned No. 1 Josh after pool noodle fight in Nebraska
Courtney Wilson and Shenita Jones had planned a weekend-long celebration, including a reception...
Couple attempts to get married at Fla. mansion without owner’s permission