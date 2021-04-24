Man arrested after hit-and-run crash in Findlay

FOSTORIA, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fostoria man was arrested after a crash in Findlay early Saturday morning.

According to Findlay Police, the 26-year-old driver hit a parked car about 2AM on the 400-block of Howard Street and caused the vehicle to flip.

The driver then took off from the scene of the crash.

Officers were able to track down the driver who is facing several charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

