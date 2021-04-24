Advertisement

One man killed in Allen County crash

Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PERRY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a crash involving a semi in Allen County Friday night.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post responded to the crash on State Route 117, near Thayer Road in Perry Township.

A semi driven by Steven Evans, 52, of Lima was traveling eastbound on State Route 117 when Evans stopped and exited the vehicle to assess possible vehicle damage, according to OSHP. While assessing the possible damage, Evans was on the left side of the vehicle in the westbound lane. A white 2001 Honda Accord traveling westbound struck Evans.

According to OSHP, Evans was pronounced deceased at the scene by Perry Township EMS and was transported by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Honda Accord was treated for minor injuries.

Perry Township Fire and EMS, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Beaverdam Fleet Services and Able’s Wrecker assisted on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

