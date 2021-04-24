Advertisement

Tiger Woods on crutches in Instagram photo

Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California...
Tiger Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.(Source: CNN, INSTAGRAM/TIGERWOODS)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A post on Tiger Woods’ Instagram account Friday shows the smiling golf legend on crutches on a fairway with his dog sitting faithfully nearby.

It’s Wood’s first public photo since his horrific car accident earlier this year.

In the post, Woods wrote, “my course is coming along faster than I am. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”

Woods was severely injured when his vehicle veered off the road and crashed in California back in February.

Weeks after the crash, police said the main causes were speed and Woods’ inability to negotiate a curve.

As he approached the bend in the road, Woods apparently accidentally hit the gas when he meant to hit the brakes, according to authorities.

Woods was hospitalized for several weeks but is now recovering at home while doing rehab.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Martin Camargo Jr. is charged with Possession with Intent to...
2 kg of fentanyl confiscated in downtown drug bust
Toledo pastor charged with rape
Toledo pastor charged with rape posts bond
Dad says student threatened to shoot his daughter
Perrysburg dad says he fears for daughter’s safety after social media threat
A fire at Gateway Recycling in Toledo has closed down part of Navarre Ave.
Recycling plant fire closes Navarre Ave, I-280 exit re-opened
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify

Latest News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to...
Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide
The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost more than 260 miles (420...
Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival
The SpaceX capsule with four NASA astronauts aboard docks with International Space Station....
Astronauts aboard SpaceX capsule welcomed on ISS
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center