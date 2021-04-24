Advertisement

Woman charged with felony for not returning VHS tape more than 20 years ago

By KOKH Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2021 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) - A former Oklahoma resident recently learned she spent years as a wanted felon after she was charged for not returning a VHS tape rented more than two decades ago.

Caron McBride learned she was a wanted felon for not returning a VHS tape of “Sabrina the Teenage Witch” to a Norman, Oklahoma, store 21 years ago, as she was talking to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office.

Online documents show McBride was charged with felony embezzlement of rented property in March 2000, but she didn’t know about the charges until recently when she tried to change her name on her license after getting married in Texas.

“The first thing she told me was ‘felony embezzlement,’ so I thought I was gonna have a heart attack,” McBride said.

Documents show the tape was from Movie Place in Norman, which closed in 2008. McBride says she doesn’t remember renting the movie.

“I had lived with a young man. This was over 20 years ago. He had two kids, daughters that were 8, 10 or 11 years old. I’m thinking he went and got it and didn’t take it back or something. I don’t know. I have never watched that show in my entire life, just not my cup of tea,” she said.

McBride says over the last 20 years, she’s been let go from several jobs without being given a reason why, and now, it all makes sense.

“This is why. It’s because when they ran my criminal background check, all they’re seeing is those two words: felony embezzlement,” she said.

The district attorney’s office said Wednesday it decided to dismiss the case against McBride.

Attorney Ed Blau with Blau Law Firm says McBride will need to have the case expunged in order to clear her record.

Copyright 2021 KOKH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court documents, Martin Camargo Jr. is charged with Possession with Intent to...
2 kg of fentanyl confiscated in downtown drug bust
Toledo pastor charged with rape
Toledo pastor charged with rape posts bond
Dad says student threatened to shoot his daughter
Perrysburg dad says he fears for daughter’s safety after social media threat
A fire at Gateway Recycling in Toledo has closed down part of Navarre Ave.
Recycling plant fire closes Navarre Ave, I-280 exit re-opened
Edward "Jake" Wagner pleaded guilty to 23 charges in the 2016 murders of eight people.
Wagner pleads guilty in 2016 murder of 8 people, agrees to testify

Latest News

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, center, attends a memorial service at the monument to...
Biden to recognize atrocities against Armenians as genocide
The Dragon capsule docked autonomously with the orbiting outpost more than 260 miles (420...
Biggest space station crowd in decade after SpaceX arrival
The SpaceX capsule with four NASA astronauts aboard docks with International Space Station....
Astronauts aboard SpaceX capsule welcomed on ISS
FILE - In this March 31, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson &...
From scarcity to abundance: US faces calls to share vaccines
FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2009, file photo, DMX arrives at the 2009 VH1 Hip Hop Honors at the...
DMX to be mourned during memorial service at Barclays Center