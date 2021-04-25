2020 The Lost Year: Blissfield

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Blissfield is a village of about 3,000 people. During the last 12 months, those residents helped one another stay open.

The owner of Nourish Juicery + Kitchen says her new business was primed for the pandemic because it specializes in grab-and-go meals. (Tony Geftos)

“We have a lot of like really strong relationships. I know all these customers, you know? We know what’s going on with them. They know what’s going on with us,” explains Sarah Verlinde, owner of Nourish Juicery + Kitchen in Blissfield. Her shop opened one week before Michigan’s first statewide shutdown during the COVID pandemic in March of 2020.

Verlinde says her business model was primed for the pandemic because the healthy meals she prepares are grab-and-go. Nourish also offered curbside and delivery options to keep customers coming back for more.

The owner of Main Street Stable & Tavern says the patio was a huge draw during the pandemic. (Tony Geftos)

“We’ve done takeout service, but limited takeout service,” says Aimee Weeber, owner of Main Street Stable & Tavern and The Hathaway House. “We’re in a very small place, a village of 3,000, so the demand isn’t like being in the city.”

The patio at Main Street Stable & Tavern helped bring in customers who preferred the physical distancing of outdoor seating during the pandemic. Weeber also credits specialty foods for bringing in customers.

“I have to say there’ve been a lot of positives because it’s really forced us to button down and really focus on what we could do, doing it really well.”

Throughout 2020, Blissfield’s Downtown Development Authority awarded local businesses more than $100,000 in grants and loans. Plus, another $20,000 in gift card matching funds, and even more money went to those who rely on tipped wages.

“Took some donations in, matched some donations, and we’re able to pay servers that weren’t making money during the whole COVID, we’re able to give them additional funds,” explains Scott Croff with the DDA.

One of the recipients of a DDA grant was Decades Antiques & Collectibles, which is celebrating its 10th year in business. (Tony Geftos)

One of the grants went to Decades Antiques & Collectibles.

“Pretty much covered our 2 months that we were closed,” says owner Mary Ann Morrison, who explains the money helped her 10-year-old business get through a year unlike any other. “You still had rent to pay, utilities to pay, you know, that kind of thing still went on. So, yeah, if we hadn’t had it, we still would’ve been all right, just would’ve struggled a lot more.”

Now, many business owners in Blissfield and beyond are ready to put 2020 behind them and move forward with a renewed appreciation for their communities.

