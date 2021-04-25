2020 The Lost Year: Tecumseh

TECUMSEH, Michigan (WTVG) -The spirit of reinvention is alive and well in small towns all across our area. In Tecumseh, that spirit helped promote small businesses and restaurants in Michigan that had different rules than those in Ohio.

The Tecumseh Area Chamber of Commerce helped steer businesses through the pandemic. (Tony Geftos)

“It’s been a lot of fun to try to create different ideas and also everything we wanted to do 2 or 3 years out, do it now,” explains Kyle DeWitt, co-founder of Tecumseh Brewing Company.

When Michigan halted indoor dining twice, Tecumseh Brewing Company made the switch to carryout. DeWitt also expanded seating by adding a tap room to the beer production site on the south side of town. Plus, he launched a food truck, and started canning beer for customers to take home.

“Every one of our batches of beer, large batch, small batch. They’re all, we all have cans for all of them. So, everything is available to go.”

Tecumseh Brewing Company launched a food truck during the pandemic. (Tony Geftos)

“We found that a bunch of the businesses banded together and really helped each other out,” said Vicki Riddle, Executive Director of the Tecumseh Area Chamber of Commerce.

During any given year, Riddle says many shoppers in Tecumseh are visiting from out of town. In 2020, most of those shoppers lived here, too. To help out local businesses during the COVID pandemic, the Tecumseh Service Club raised $10,000 and awarded it to businesses through a small grant program.

“That money was used for businesses here in town,” explains Riddle. “That, you know, whether it was $500 or $1,000 maybe just to pay for the rent for a month or whatever.”

Hopscotch Kids toy store recorded its best year ever in 2020 after the pandemic prompted a run on puzzles and at-home games. (Tony Geftos)

“An emotional rollercoaster, but we live in a great community and our customers really embraced the whole ‘Shop Local, Support Small Businesses.’ And with that we have had our best year.”

“With one of our puzzle companies, we place our orders in January and that is our order for the whole year, and we sold out by the end of March,” says Stacey Foss, owner of Hopscotch Kids toy store. During the shutdown, Foss says puzzles and other at-home games flew off the shelves.

“I think Tecumseh is very much a destination town and they really wanted to see all of us, you know, survive through this,” added Foss, who says she is grateful for the support and hopeful for the future.

